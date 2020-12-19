Cardano Tops One Day Volume of $975.93 Million (ADA)

Cardano (CURRENCY:ADA) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 18th. During the last seven days, Cardano has traded 13.7% higher against the US dollar. One Cardano coin can currently be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000712 BTC on major exchanges. Cardano has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion and approximately $975.93 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00017075 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002521 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00014234 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00012075 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00017117 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00003198 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded up 34.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.86 or 0.00033924 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004304 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00006451 BTC.

Cardano Profile

ADA is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 5th, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 45,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,112,484,646 coins. The Reddit community for Cardano is /r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cardano’s official Twitter account is @CardanoStiftung and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss . Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org

Cardano Coin Trading

Cardano can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cardano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

