Carnival Co. & Plc (NYSE:CCL) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$1.81 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Carnival Co. & Plc (NYSE:CCL) to post earnings of ($1.81) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Carnival Co. &’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($1.64) and the lowest is ($1.97). Carnival Co. & posted earnings per share of $0.62 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 391.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Carnival Co. & will report full-year earnings of ($7.33) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.87) to ($7.13). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($4.31) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.94) to ($2.77). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Carnival Co. &.

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 13th. The company reported ($2.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.20) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $31.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.37 million. Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 15.57% and a negative net margin of 73.40%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays upgraded Carnival Co. & from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Carnival Co. & from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.16.

In other news, insider 1994 B. Shares Lp Ma sold 5,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.58, for a total transaction of $102,900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 81,607,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,679,486,136.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Glasier purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.05 per share, with a total value of $140,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 29,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $419,294.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 36.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 12,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 12,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc grew its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 10,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 27,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CCL traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.46. 68,420,735 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,020,098. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.91. Carnival Co. & has a 12-month low of $7.80 and a 12-month high of $51.94. The company has a market cap of $15.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 2.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.70.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

Carnival Corporation & Plc operates as a leisure travel company. The company's ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, Seabourn, P&O Cruises (Australia), Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

Read More: Return On Assets

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Carnival Co. & (CCL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.