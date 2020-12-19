Catalyst Media Group plc (CMX.L) (LON:CMX) Trading Down 2%

Catalyst Media Group plc (CMX.L) (LON:CMX) shares traded down 2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 50 ($0.65) and last traded at GBX 50 ($0.65). 16 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 5,532 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 51 ($0.67).

The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 51.78 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 53.07. The stock has a market cap of £10.73 million and a PE ratio of -15.45.

Catalyst Media Group plc (CMX.L) Company Profile (LON:CMX)

Catalyst Media Group plc, through its 20.54% interest in Sports Information Services (Holdings) Limited, supplies products and services to the online and retail betting markets in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company delivers data, streaming, pictures, and gaming content across a range of sports with a focus on horse racing and greyhounds.

Further Reading: Earnings Per Share (EPS) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Catalyst Media Group plc (CMX.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalyst Media Group plc (CMX.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.