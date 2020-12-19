CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) Stock Price Down 6.9%

CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT)’s stock price was down 6.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $9.45 and last traded at $9.46. Approximately 1,243,051 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 410% from the average daily volume of 243,640 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.16.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CTT. BidaskClub upgraded CatchMark Timber Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of CatchMark Timber Trust in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CatchMark Timber Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.79.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.18.

CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). CatchMark Timber Trust had a negative net margin of 25.76% and a negative return on equity of 16.84%. On average, equities research analysts predict that CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 27th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.71%. CatchMark Timber Trust’s payout ratio is currently -26.34%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CatchMark Timber Trust by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC now owns 2,312,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,649,000 after purchasing an additional 18,670 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of CatchMark Timber Trust by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,539,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,623,000 after purchasing an additional 240,666 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in CatchMark Timber Trust by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,048,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,726,000 after buying an additional 49,301 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in CatchMark Timber Trust by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 782,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,991,000 after buying an additional 118,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Real Estate Management Services LLC increased its position in CatchMark Timber Trust by 20.2% during the third quarter. Real Estate Management Services LLC now owns 666,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,953,000 after buying an additional 111,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.83% of the company’s stock.

CatchMark (NYSE: CTT) seeks to deliver consistent and growing per share cash flow from disciplined acquisitions and superior management of prime timberlands located in high demand U.S. mill markets. Concentrating on maximizing cash flows throughout business cycles, the company strategically harvests its high-quality timberlands to produce durable revenue growth and takes advantage of proximate mill markets, which provide a reliable outlet for merchantable inventory.

