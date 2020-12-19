Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC) Trading Up 1.8%

Shares of Celcuity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELC) were up 1.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $11.28 and last traded at $11.20. Approximately 3,841 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 16,205 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Celcuity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.89. The stock has a market cap of $109.15 million, a P/E ratio of -12.47 and a beta of 1.38.

Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.03. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Celcuity Inc. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Celcuity during the second quarter valued at $1,110,000. Gagnon Advisors LLC lifted its position in Celcuity by 6.9% during the second quarter. Gagnon Advisors LLC now owns 141,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,000 after purchasing an additional 9,184 shares during the period. Gagnon Securities LLC lifted its position in Celcuity by 85.1% during the second quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 364,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,525,000 after purchasing an additional 167,462 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Celcuity in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, SNS Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Celcuity by 72.2% in the third quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 21,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 8,830 shares during the period. 18.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC)

Celcuity, Inc is cellular analysis company. The company discovers new cancer sub-types and commercializing diagnostic tests designed to improve the clinical outcomes of cancer patients treated with targeted therapies. Its proprietary CELx diagnostic platform is the commercially ready technology that uses a patient’s living tumor cells to identify the specific abnormal cellular process driving a patient’s cancer and the targeted therapy that treats it.

