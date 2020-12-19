Cellcom Israel (NYSE:CEL) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.93

Shares of Cellcom Israel Ltd. (NYSE:CEL) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.93 and traded as high as $5.07. Cellcom Israel shares last traded at $5.07, with a volume of 6,627 shares trading hands.

Separately, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Cellcom Israel in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $763.73 million, a PE ratio of -14.22 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.47 and a 200 day moving average of $3.94.

Cellcom Israel (NYSE:CEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $278.00 million for the quarter. Cellcom Israel had a negative return on equity of 9.40% and a negative net margin of 4.88%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Cellcom Israel by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 184,331 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 29,229 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Cellcom Israel during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cellcom Israel during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,333,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Cellcom Israel by 50.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 995,991 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,070,000 after purchasing an additional 335,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cellcom Israel by 150.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 53,334 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 32,027 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Cellcom Israel Company Profile (NYSE:CEL)

Cellcom Israel Ltd. operates and maintains a cellular mobile telephone system in Israel. It operates in two segments, Cellular and Fixed-line. The company offers cellular communications services, such as basic cellular telephony services comprising voice mail, cellular fax, call waiting, call forwarding, caller identification, and conference calling; text and multimedia messaging; and cellular content and data services.

