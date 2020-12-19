Centrica plc (CNA.L) (LON:CNA) Receives GBX 56.04 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Centrica plc (CNA.L) (LON:CNA) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 56.04 ($0.73).

Separately, Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of Centrica plc (CNA.L) from GBX 45 ($0.59) to GBX 50 ($0.65) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th.

Get Centrica plc (CNA.L) alerts:

Centrica plc (CNA.L) stock opened at GBX 43.41 ($0.57) on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 43.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 42.79. The company has a market capitalization of £2.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.77. Centrica plc has a 1 year low of GBX 29.10 ($0.38) and a 1 year high of GBX 94.09 ($1.23). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 363.64, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Norway, the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through Centrica Consumer, Centrica Business, and Upstream segments. It supplies gas and electricity to residential customers, as well as offers energy-related services; and generates power from combined cycle gas turbines and nuclear assets.

Featured Story: Trading Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Centrica plc (CNA.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centrica plc (CNA.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.