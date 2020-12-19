Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) CEO Michael A. Bless Sells 10,000 Shares

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) CEO Michael A. Bless sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.27, for a total value of $112,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Michael A. Bless also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Century Aluminum alerts:

On Tuesday, December 15th, Michael A. Bless sold 15,000 shares of Century Aluminum stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.76, for a total value of $161,400.00.

On Wednesday, December 9th, Michael A. Bless sold 13,439 shares of Century Aluminum stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.63, for a total value of $156,295.57.

Shares of Century Aluminum stock opened at $10.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.48. Century Aluminum has a 1-year low of $2.91 and a 1-year high of $12.85. The company has a market cap of $981.65 million, a P/E ratio of -10.65 and a beta of 2.51.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.04). Century Aluminum had a negative return on equity of 14.02% and a negative net margin of 5.61%. The business had revenue of $392.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.40 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Century Aluminum will post -1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CENX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Century Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.50 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. BidaskClub lowered Century Aluminum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised Century Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.50.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Century Aluminum by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 52,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 4,051 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Century Aluminum by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 121,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $868,000 after buying an additional 19,700 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Century Aluminum by 47.9% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,351 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Century Aluminum in the 2nd quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Century Aluminum in the 2nd quarter valued at about $252,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.13% of the company’s stock.

Century Aluminum Company Profile

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Featured Article: What is Call Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Century Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.