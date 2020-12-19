ChainX (PCX) Market Cap Achieves $21.36 Million

ChainX (CURRENCY:PCX) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 19th. One ChainX coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.77 or 0.00011507 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BigONE and Hotbit. ChainX has a market cap of $21.36 million and $152,016.00 worth of ChainX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ChainX has traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00002496 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004165 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00022736 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.68 or 0.00140136 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $179.51 or 0.00746939 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42.09 or 0.00175133 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.21 or 0.00367042 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.28 or 0.00076044 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.39 or 0.00118120 BTC.

ChainX Profile

ChainX’s total supply is 7,723,350 coins. ChainX’s official website is chainx.org . ChainX’s official message board is medium.com/@chainx_org . The Reddit community for ChainX is /r/ChainX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ChainX’s official Twitter account is @chainx_org

Buying and Selling ChainX

ChainX can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChainX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ChainX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ChainX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

