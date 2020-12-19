Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 774,485 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,645 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 1.97% of Kelly Services worth $13,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Kelly Services by 53.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,073 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 2,462 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kelly Services by 13.3% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 839 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Kelly Services by 215.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,417 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 5,747 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Kelly Services in the third quarter worth $178,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Kelly Services by 29.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,674 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 2,407 shares during the period. 61.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on KELYA. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Kelly Services in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Kelly Services from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. BidaskClub cut shares of Kelly Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of Kelly Services from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kelly Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.33.

NASDAQ:KELYA opened at $20.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $804.41 million, a P/E ratio of -10.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.76. Kelly Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.13 and a twelve month high of $23.00.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.19. Kelly Services had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a positive return on equity of 5.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Kelly Services, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Staffing, Global Talent Solutions, and International Staffing. It provides trained employees for data entry, clerical, and administrative support roles across various industries; schools with instructional and non-instructional employees; support staff for seminars, sales, and trade shows; assemblers, quality control inspectors, and technicians for electronic assembly; maintenance workers, material handlers, and assemblers for light industrial works; scientists, and scientific and clinical research workforce solutions; engineering professionals across various disciplines, including 5G, aeronautical, chemical, civil/structural, electrical/instrumentation, environmental, industrial, mechanical, petroleum, pharmaceutical, quality, and telecommunications.

