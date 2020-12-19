Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) by 10.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 664,145 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,820 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.63% of Spirit AeroSystems worth $12,559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SPR. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 19.9% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 3,564 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 1,428.6% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 4,066 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Quantum Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 40.3% in the second quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 4,069 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 57.9% in the third quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 6,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. 80.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Spirit AeroSystems alerts:

SPR stock opened at $37.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.47. The company has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.55 and a beta of 1.39. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.69 and a 1-year high of $76.76.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The aerospace company reported ($1.34) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($1.34). The firm had revenue of $806.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $772.99 million. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative return on equity of 6.11% and a negative net margin of 3.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 58.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -4.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on SPR. Truist raised shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.75.

Spirit AeroSystems Profile

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and supplies commercial aero structures in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and related spares, as well as maintenance, repairs, and overhaul (MRO) services.

Featured Story: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR).

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit AeroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit AeroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.