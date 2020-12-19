Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys 17,885 Shares of Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 357,225 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,885 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.73% of Cal-Maine Foods worth $13,707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Cal-Maine Foods in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Cal-Maine Foods in the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 32.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,782 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Cal-Maine Foods in the first quarter valued at approximately $161,000. 60.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Charles Jeff Hardin acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.28 per share, for a total transaction of $76,560.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 6,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $238,139.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CALM opened at $36.56 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.87 and its 200-day moving average is $41.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.18 and a beta of -0.19. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.74 and a twelve month high of $46.66.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 3rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.13. Cal-Maine Foods had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 4.61%. The business had revenue of $292.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.42 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.94) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Cal-Maine Foods in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.33.

Cal-Maine Foods Profile

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse, and 4-Grain brand names, as well as under private labels.

