Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. reduced its position in Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR) by 6.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,399,379 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88,652 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vector Group were worth $13,560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VGR. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Vector Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $79,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Vector Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $83,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vector Group by 107.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 4,387 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vector Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vector Group by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 11,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.66% of the company’s stock.

In other Vector Group news, Director Bennett S. Lebow sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.52, for a total transaction of $11,520,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,357,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,155,842.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard Lampen purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.45 per share, with a total value of $47,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 426,486 shares in the company, valued at $4,030,292.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VGR shares. BidaskClub raised Vector Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. ValuEngine lowered Vector Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. TheStreet raised Vector Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vector Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Vector Group in a research note on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

VGR opened at $12.65 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.12 and a beta of 0.97. Vector Group Ltd. has a one year low of $7.92 and a one year high of $13.85.

Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $547.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $432.40 million. Vector Group had a negative return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 3.75%. Vector Group’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Vector Group Ltd. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Vector Group

Vector Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Tobacco and Real Estate. The company produces cigarettes in 100 combinations under the Pyramid, EAGLE 20's, Grand Prix, Liggett Select, Eve, and USA brand names, as well as various partner and private label brands.

