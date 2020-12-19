Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Grows Position in Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,156,774 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,330 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 1.57% of Delek US worth $12,875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Delek US by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,060,711 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $78,586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874,583 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Delek US by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,076,714 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $36,156,000 after buying an additional 69,607 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Delek US by 111.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,572,991 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,507,000 after buying an additional 829,757 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Delek US by 50.4% during the 3rd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 774,910 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,625,000 after buying an additional 259,769 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Delek US by 7,851.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 658,006 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $841,000 after buying an additional 649,731 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DK opened at $15.02 on Friday. Delek US Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.79 and a 52-week high of $35.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -3.89 and a beta of 2.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. Delek US had a negative return on equity of 8.86% and a negative net margin of 3.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Delek US Holdings, Inc. will post -3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Delek US from $19.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 11th. ValuEngine raised Delek US from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Delek US from $30.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised Delek US from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Delek US from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Delek US presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.43.

In other Delek US news, Director Richard J. Marcogliese purchased 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.92 per share, for a total transaction of $186,120.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 19,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $325,642.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director William J. Finnerty sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.58, for a total value of $47,530.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $319,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Refining, Logistics, and Retail. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminals.

