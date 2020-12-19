Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 16,076 Shares of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 749,782 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 16,076 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Corcept Therapeutics were worth $13,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CORT. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 36.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 764,795 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,979,000 after purchasing an additional 203,200 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $1,959,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $249,000. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 243,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,089,000 after purchasing an additional 43,600 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 155.2% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 389,335 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,542,000 after acquiring an additional 236,757 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director G Leonard Baker, Jr. purchased 1,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.80 per share, with a total value of $25,285.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director G Leonard Baker, Jr. purchased 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.98 per share, with a total value of $242,730.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 24,604 shares of company stock worth $455,877. Insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Corcept Therapeutics stock opened at $26.26 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.55. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a twelve month low of $9.70 and a twelve month high of $27.10. The company has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 29.51 and a beta of 1.04.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.04). Corcept Therapeutics had a return on equity of 25.38% and a net margin of 30.73%. The business had revenue of $86.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

CORT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 5th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Corcept Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.75.

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

