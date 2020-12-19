Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 379,375 Shares of Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,207,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 379,375 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Sterling Bancorp were worth $12,698,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 174,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,059,000 after buying an additional 30,214 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,481,000. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 584.3% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 91,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,069,000 after buying an additional 77,917 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Sterling Bancorp by 81.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 16,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 7,452 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Sterling Bancorp by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 643,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,538,000 after purchasing an additional 167,734 shares during the period. 82.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on STL shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a report on Monday, September 14th. BidaskClub raised shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.92.

In related news, General Counsel James P. Blose sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.13, for a total transaction of $64,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 37,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $612,714.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:STL opened at $17.27 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.87 and a 200-day moving average of $12.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a PE ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Sterling Bancorp has a 12 month low of $7.01 and a 12 month high of $21.60.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $246.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.65 million. Sterling Bancorp had a net margin of 22.93% and a return on equity of 6.30%. On average, research analysts predict that Sterling Bancorp will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sterling Bancorp Profile

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, time, and interest and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit and mortgage escrow funds.

