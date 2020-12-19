China Xiangtai Food (NASDAQ:PLIN) Trading 14.7% Higher

China Xiangtai Food Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:PLIN) shot up 14.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.09 and last traded at $0.96. 10,589,371 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 911% from the average session volume of 1,047,310 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.84.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.05.

Get China Xiangtai Food alerts:

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in China Xiangtai Food stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of China Xiangtai Food Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:PLIN) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 19,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.09% of China Xiangtai Food at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

China Xiangtai Food Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the slaughtering, processing, packing, distribution, wholesale, and retail of various fresh pork meat and parts in the People's Republic of China. The company offers fresh pork and byproducts, as well as beef, lamb, chicken, duck, and rabbit meat.

Further Reading: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for China Xiangtai Food Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Xiangtai Food and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.