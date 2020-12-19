Chrono.tech Price Hits $1.67 on Top Exchanges (TIME)

Chrono.tech (CURRENCY:TIME) traded up 9.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 19th. One Chrono.tech token can now be bought for $1.67 or 0.00007153 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Chrono.tech has traded 18.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Chrono.tech has a market capitalization of $209,092.55 and $90,979.00 worth of Chrono.tech was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Chrono.tech alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.76 or 0.00058879 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004288 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.28 or 0.00403426 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000050 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003924 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00017481 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004280 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.31 or 0.00026990 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 99.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002083 BTC.

About Chrono.tech

TIME is a token. Its launch date was December 8th, 2016. Chrono.tech’s total supply is 710,113 tokens and its circulating supply is 125,087 tokens. Chrono.tech’s official website is chrono.tech . Chrono.tech’s official message board is blog.chrono.tech . Chrono.tech’s official Twitter account is @ChronobankNews

Chrono.tech Token Trading

Chrono.tech can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chrono.tech directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chrono.tech should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Chrono.tech using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Chrono.tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chrono.tech and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.