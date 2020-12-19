Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell Increases UDR (NYSE:UDR) Price Target to $39.00

UDR (NYSE:UDR) had its price objective lifted by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of UDR from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of UDR from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the company from $34.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, November 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of UDR from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI raised shares of UDR from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of UDR from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $42.00.

UDR stock opened at $37.01 on Tuesday. UDR has a 12-month low of $29.20 and a 12-month high of $51.25. The stock has a market cap of $10.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.69, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.10. The company has a current ratio of 4.08, a quick ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.59). UDR had a net margin of 15.31% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The business had revenue of $310.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that UDR will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 11th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. UDR’s payout ratio is presently 69.23%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of UDR in the first quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of UDR by 36.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 383,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,445,000 after acquiring an additional 102,266 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of UDR by 5,381.5% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of UDR by 3.3% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 522,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,522,000 after acquiring an additional 16,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Andra AP fonden grew its stake in shares of UDR by 1.0% in the second quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 129,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,852,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. 98.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About UDR

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

