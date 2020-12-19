Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell Lowers Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS) to Neutral

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC cut Pluralsight from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. BidaskClub upgraded Pluralsight from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Piper Sandler cut Pluralsight from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $21.00 to $20.26 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird cut Pluralsight from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on Pluralsight in a report on Monday, October 5th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $21.14.

Shares of PS stock opened at $20.54 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.91 and its 200-day moving average is $18.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of -17.56 and a beta of 2.44. Pluralsight has a 52 week low of $6.59 and a 52 week high of $22.69.

Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $99.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.37 million. Pluralsight had a negative return on equity of 57.32% and a negative net margin of 36.22%. Pluralsight’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Pluralsight will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CRO Ross Meyercord sold 13,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $241,200.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 270,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,860,612. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew Forkner sold 8,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.76, for a total value of $145,862.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 160,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,685,203.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Pluralsight by 122.1% in the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pluralsight by 146.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 21,170 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Pluralsight by 30.4% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 23,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 5,450 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Pluralsight in the second quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Pluralsight by 57.3% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 232,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,204,000 after purchasing an additional 84,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.96% of the company’s stock.

Pluralsight, Inc operates a cloud-based technology skills platform in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its platform products include Pluralsight Skills for individuals and teams to acquire technology skills through skill development experiences, such as skill assessments, a curated library of expert-authored courses, directed learning paths, interactive content, and business analytics; and Pluralsight Flow, which gives technology leaders objective data and visibility into workflow patterns to measure the productivity of their software developers.

