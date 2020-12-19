Clarivate (NYSE:CCC) versus Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Head to Head Comparison

Clarivate (NYSE:CCC) and Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) are both large-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Clarivate and Bilibili, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Clarivate 0 1 6 0 2.86 Bilibili 0 3 7 0 2.70

Clarivate currently has a consensus price target of $31.86, indicating a potential upside of 3.70%. Bilibili has a consensus price target of $45.77, indicating a potential downside of 45.95%. Given Clarivate’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Clarivate is more favorable than Bilibili.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Clarivate and Bilibili’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Clarivate $974.34 million 19.11 -$210.98 million $0.35 87.77 Bilibili $973.59 million 28.36 -$185.15 million ($0.57) -148.56

Bilibili has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Clarivate. Bilibili is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Clarivate, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

41.9% of Clarivate shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.4% of Bilibili shares are held by institutional investors. 2.3% of Clarivate shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Clarivate and Bilibili’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Clarivate -18.75% 7.92% 3.39% Bilibili -25.28% -30.90% -12.85%

Risk and Volatility

Clarivate has a beta of 0.53, suggesting that its stock price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bilibili has a beta of 1.35, suggesting that its stock price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Clarivate beats Bilibili on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Clarivate Company Profile

Clarivate Plc, an information services and analytics company, provides structured information and analytics for discovery, protection, and commercialization of scientific research, innovations, and brands. It offers Web of Science products and services, such as Web of Science, InCites, Journal Citation Reports, EndNote, ScholarOne, Converis, Publons, and Kopernio to organizations that plan, fund, implement, and utilize research; and Life Sciences products, including Cortellis and Newport Integrity for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to support research, market intelligence, and competitive monitoring in connection with the development and commercialization of new drugs. The company also provides Derwent products, which include Derwent Innovation, Techstreet, and IP Professional Services that enables its customers to evaluate the novelty of potential new products, confirm freedom to operate with respect to their product design, help them secure patent protection, assess the competitive technology landscape, and ensure that their products comply with required industry standards; CompuMark products, such as trademark screening, searching, and watching products and services for businesses and law firms; and MarkMonitor products, which helps enterprises to establish, manage, optimize, and protect their online presence. It serves government and academic institutions, life science companies, and research and development corporations in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company was formerly known as Clarivate Analytics Plc and changed its name to Clarivate Plc in May 2020. Clarivate Plc is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Bilibili Company Profile

Bilibili Inc. provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. It offers a platform that covers a range of genres and media formats, including videos, live broadcasting, and mobile games. Bilibili Inc. has a strategic collaboration agreement with Tencent Holdings Limited for sharing and operating existing and additional anime and games on its platform in China. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

