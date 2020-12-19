Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $41.33.

CLW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Clearwater Paper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. BidaskClub cut shares of Clearwater Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clearwater Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 5th.

In other Clearwater Paper news, VP Michael S. Gadd sold 7,586 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.26, for a total transaction of $282,654.36. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 68,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,565,388.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.75% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in shares of Clearwater Paper by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 333,057 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,636,000 after acquiring an additional 8,996 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Clearwater Paper by 119.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 162,736 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,174,000 after buying an additional 88,698 shares in the last quarter. Atom Investors LP increased its position in shares of Clearwater Paper by 348.3% in the 2nd quarter. Atom Investors LP now owns 135,787 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,906,000 after buying an additional 105,498 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Clearwater Paper by 819.7% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 95,609 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,625,000 after buying an additional 85,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Clearwater Paper by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 90,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,252,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.61% of the company’s stock.

Clearwater Paper stock opened at $35.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 2.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $594.14 million, a PE ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 1.48. Clearwater Paper has a 52 week low of $11.88 and a 52 week high of $42.45.

Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.21. Clearwater Paper had a return on equity of 15.21% and a net margin of 3.05%. The firm had revenue of $457.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $453.00 million. Research analysts forecast that Clearwater Paper will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Clearwater Paper Company Profile

Clearwater Paper Corporation produces and sells private label tissue and bleached paperboard products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Consumer Products; and Pulp and Paperboard. The Consumer Products segment manufactures and sells a line of at-home tissue products, including bathroom tissues, paper towels, facial tissues, and napkins; recycled fiber value grade products; and away-from-home products, such as conventional one- and two-ply bath tissues, two-ply paper towels, hard wound towels, and dispenser napkins.

