Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine cut Clearwater Paper from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Clearwater Paper from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $41.33.

Get Clearwater Paper alerts:

Clearwater Paper stock opened at $35.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $594.14 million, a P/E ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 1.48. Clearwater Paper has a fifty-two week low of $11.88 and a fifty-two week high of $42.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 2.05.

Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $457.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $453.00 million. Clearwater Paper had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 15.21%. Sell-side analysts predict that Clearwater Paper will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Clearwater Paper news, VP Michael S. Gadd sold 7,586 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.26, for a total transaction of $282,654.36. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 68,851 shares in the company, valued at $2,565,388.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Clearwater Paper by 28.7% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,265 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Clearwater Paper by 3.4% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,424 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in Clearwater Paper by 8.5% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 9,957 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 781 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its position in Clearwater Paper by 12.3% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 9,872 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Clearwater Paper by 385.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,854 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,472 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.61% of the company’s stock.

Clearwater Paper Company Profile

Clearwater Paper Corporation produces and sells private label tissue and bleached paperboard products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Consumer Products; and Pulp and Paperboard. The Consumer Products segment manufactures and sells a line of at-home tissue products, including bathroom tissues, paper towels, facial tissues, and napkins; recycled fiber value grade products; and away-from-home products, such as conventional one- and two-ply bath tissues, two-ply paper towels, hard wound towels, and dispenser napkins.

Featured Story: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Clearwater Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearwater Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.