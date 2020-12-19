Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) PT Raised to $10.25 at Raymond James

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) had its price objective hoisted by Raymond James from $9.50 to $10.25 in a report issued on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Raymond James currently has a market perform rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Coeur Mining’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.10 EPS and Q3 2021 earnings at $0.09 EPS.
CDE has been the topic of several other reports. Noble Financial raised shares of Coeur Mining from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, September 14th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Coeur Mining from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Coeur Mining from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Roth Capital cut shares of Coeur Mining from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.64.
CDE opened at $9.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.01 and a beta of 1.90. Coeur Mining has a 12 month low of $1.98 and a 12 month high of $11.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.98 and a 200 day moving average of $7.26.
In related news, SVP Casey M. Nault sold 50,000 shares of Coeur Mining stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total transaction of $501,000.00. Also, SVP Hans John Rasmussen sold 15,000 shares of Coeur Mining stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.83, for a total transaction of $117,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Coeur Mining by 0.3% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 548,417 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,047,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 10.2% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 18,123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 0.4% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 421,328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 2.8% in the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 92,701 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $685,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 37.9% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,914 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.41% of the company’s stock.
Coeur Mining Company Profile
Coeur Mining, Inc explores for, develops, and produces gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. The company holds 100% interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver mine covering an area of approximately 112,520 net acres located in Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine covers an area of approximately 16,494 net acres situated in Nevada; the Kensington gold mine comprising 12,336 net acres located in Alaska; the Wharf gold mine covering an area of approximately 7,852 net acres situated in South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine comprising 90,156 net acres located in British Columbia, Canada.
