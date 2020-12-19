Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) PT Raised to $10.25 at Raymond James

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) had its price objective hoisted by Raymond James from $9.50 to $10.25 in a report issued on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Raymond James currently has a market perform rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Coeur Mining’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.10 EPS and Q3 2021 earnings at $0.09 EPS.

CDE has been the topic of several other reports. Noble Financial raised shares of Coeur Mining from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, September 14th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Coeur Mining from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Coeur Mining from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Roth Capital cut shares of Coeur Mining from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.64.

CDE opened at $9.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.01 and a beta of 1.90. Coeur Mining has a 12 month low of $1.98 and a 12 month high of $11.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.98 and a 200 day moving average of $7.26.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $229.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.68 million. Coeur Mining had a negative net margin of 34.20% and a positive return on equity of 5.56%. On average, research analysts forecast that Coeur Mining will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Casey M. Nault sold 50,000 shares of Coeur Mining stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total transaction of $501,000.00. Also, SVP Hans John Rasmussen sold 15,000 shares of Coeur Mining stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.83, for a total transaction of $117,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Coeur Mining by 0.3% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 548,417 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,047,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 10.2% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 18,123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 0.4% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 421,328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 2.8% in the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 92,701 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $685,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 37.9% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,914 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.41% of the company’s stock.

Coeur Mining Company Profile

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for, develops, and produces gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. The company holds 100% interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver mine covering an area of approximately 112,520 net acres located in Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine covers an area of approximately 16,494 net acres situated in Nevada; the Kensington gold mine comprising 12,336 net acres located in Alaska; the Wharf gold mine covering an area of approximately 7,852 net acres situated in South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine comprising 90,156 net acres located in British Columbia, Canada.

