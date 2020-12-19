CohBar (OTCMKTS:CWBR) Stock Price Down 8.4%

CohBar, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CWBR)’s stock price traded down 8.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1.41 and last traded at $1.41. 1,298,499 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 272% from the average session volume of 349,049 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.54.

A number of research analysts have commented on CWBR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CohBar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. WBB Securities started coverage on shares of CohBar in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.50 target price on the stock. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of CohBar in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Chardan Capital initiated coverage on shares of CohBar in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 target price for the company.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.41.

CohBar (OTCMKTS:CWBR) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CWBR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CohBar by 53.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 60,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 21,038 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in CohBar during the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in CohBar by 359.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 67,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 52,717 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of CohBar in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CohBar in the second quarter valued at approximately $113,000.

CohBar Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CWBR)

CohBar, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of mitochondria based therapeutics (MBTs) for the treatment of chronic and age-related diseases. The company develops MBTs to treat non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), obesity, fatty liver disease, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, type 2 diabetes mellitus, cancer, atherosclerosis, cardiovascular, and neurodegenerative diseases, such as Alzheimer's disease.

