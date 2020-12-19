CoinUs Hits 24 Hour Volume of $55.00 (CNUS)

CoinUs (CURRENCY:CNUS) traded 8.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 19th. During the last week, CoinUs has traded 26.7% lower against the US dollar. CoinUs has a market cap of $303,499.67 and $55.00 worth of CoinUs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CoinUs token can currently be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges including DigiFinex and Allbit.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002798 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002105 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000479 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00006745 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001368 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0323 or 0.00000136 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded up 22.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000095 BTC.

CoinUs Profile

CoinUs (CRYPTO:CNUS) is a token. CoinUs’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 340,000,000 tokens. CoinUs’ official Twitter account is @CoinUs_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CoinUs is www.coinus.io . The official message board for CoinUs is medium.com/@coinus.official

CoinUs Token Trading

CoinUs can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Allbit and DigiFinex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinUs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoinUs should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CoinUs using one of the exchanges listed above.

