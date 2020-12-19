Colony Credit Real Estate (NYSE:CLNC) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

Colony Credit Real Estate (NYSE:CLNC) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on CLNC. ValuEngine raised Colony Credit Real Estate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Colony Credit Real Estate in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Colony Credit Real Estate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Colony Credit Real Estate has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.33.

Shares of CLNC opened at $7.65 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Colony Credit Real Estate has a 12 month low of $2.46 and a 12 month high of $14.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.24. The firm has a market cap of $983.66 million, a P/E ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 1.82.

In related news, General Counsel David A. Palame acquired 10,000 shares of Colony Credit Real Estate stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.70 per share, for a total transaction of $47,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 84,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $396,656.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in Colony Credit Real Estate during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Colony Credit Real Estate in the third quarter valued at $65,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Colony Credit Real Estate in the third quarter valued at $70,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its position in Colony Credit Real Estate by 14.3% in the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 14,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Colony Credit Real Estate in the second quarter valued at $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.76% of the company’s stock.

Colony Credit Real Estate Company Profile

Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc operates as a commercial real estate (CRE) credit real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on originating, acquiring, financing, and managing a portfolio of CRE senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, debt securities, and net leased properties.

