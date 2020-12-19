ColossusXT Achieves Market Cap of $3.92 Million (COLX)

ColossusXT (CURRENCY:COLX) traded 37.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 19th. During the last week, ColossusXT has traded 2.7% lower against the dollar. One ColossusXT coin can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ColossusXT has a total market cap of $3.92 million and $25.00 worth of ColossusXT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ColossusXT alerts:

DECOIN (DTEP) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0702 or 0.00000294 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded up 27.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000017 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded 27.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000440 BTC.

SportsCoin (SPORT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000017 BTC.

BitSoar (BSR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SuperSwap (SUPER) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00010519 BTC.

Relevant (REL) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00004073 BTC.

Release Project (REL) traded up 26.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded 37.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.39 or 0.00022583 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001100 BTC.

About ColossusXT

ColossusXT (COLX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 8th, 2015. ColossusXT’s total supply is 12,539,497,601 coins and its circulating supply is 12,498,455,774 coins. The Reddit community for ColossusXT is /r/ColossuscoinX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ColossusXT’s official Twitter account is @colossuscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . ColossusXT’s official message board is medium.com/@colossusxt . ColossusXT’s official website is colossusxt.io

Buying and Selling ColossusXT

ColossusXT can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ColossusXT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ColossusXT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ColossusXT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ColossusXT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ColossusXT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.