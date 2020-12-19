Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Upgraded to Buy by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

COLM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Pivotal Research lowered their price objective on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They set a neutral rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Columbia Sportswear from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $100.20.

COLM stock opened at $88.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.98, a PEG ratio of 21.35 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $82.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.72. Columbia Sportswear has a one year low of $51.82 and a one year high of $102.05.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The textile maker reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.28). Columbia Sportswear had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 7.30%. The business had revenue of $701.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $767.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.75 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Columbia Sportswear will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Columbia Sportswear news, EVP Lisa Kulok sold 388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $32,980.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,672 shares in the company, valued at $142,120. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Peter J. Bragdon sold 12,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $1,098,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,852 shares in the company, valued at $1,746,976. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 791,562 shares of company stock valued at $64,610,973. 41.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,098,984 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $88,557,000 after buying an additional 90,613 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 5.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 330,695 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,647,000 after purchasing an additional 16,408 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp acquired a new position in shares of Columbia Sportswear during the third quarter valued at about $28,185,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 100.4% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 279,799 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $24,336,000 after buying an additional 140,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 3.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 275,026 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $23,922,000 after purchasing an additional 10,234 shares during the last quarter. 37.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Columbia Sportswear Company Profile

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used in various activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel.

