Command Center (OTCMKTS:CCNI) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $7.17

Shares of Command Center, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCNI) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $7.17 and traded as high as $10.40. Command Center shares last traded at $9.74, with a volume of 4,944 shares changing hands.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.60 and its 200 day moving average is $7.19.

Command Center Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CCNI)

Command Center, Inc, a staffing company, operates primarily in the manual on-demand labor segment of the staffing industry. It provides services primarily in the areas of light industrial, auto and transportation, and event services. The company serves small to mid-sized businesses in the retail, construction, warehousing, industrial/manufacturing, transportation, and hospitality industries.

