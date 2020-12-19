Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) Downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Anlyst Ratings reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.25.

Shares of NYSE:BVN opened at $12.78 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.54. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. has a twelve month low of $5.12 and a twelve month high of $15.45. The company has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.06 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The mining company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.04). Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. had a negative return on equity of 4.24% and a negative net margin of 19.14%. The firm had revenue of $228.20 million during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $304,000. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 168.7% in the 3rd quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 440,322 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $5,381,000 after buying an additional 276,475 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its holdings in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 358.4% in the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 240,144 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,935,000 after buying an additional 187,752 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $561,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $431,000. 55.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Company Profile

CompaÃ±Ã­a de Minas Buenaventura SAA., a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper metals in Peru, the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates four operating mining units, including Uchucchacua, Orcopampa, Julcani, and Tambomayo in Peru; and San Gabriel, a mining unit under development stage.

