Computer Task Group, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CTG) Director Valerie Rahmani Acquires 2,272 Shares

Computer Task Group, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CTG) Director Valerie Rahmani purchased 2,272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.63 per share, with a total value of $15,063.36. Following the purchase, the director now owns 129,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $859,930.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Computer Task Group stock opened at $6.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $98.72 million, a PE ratio of 12.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. Computer Task Group, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $2.86 and a 12 month high of $7.30.

Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The information technology services provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $88.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.19 million. Computer Task Group had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 10.60%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Computer Task Group, Incorporated will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTG. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Computer Task Group by 16.7% during the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 35,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Computer Task Group by 5.4% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 97,800 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Computer Task Group by 17.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,471 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 3,786 shares during the period. Finally, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Computer Task Group by 5.8% during the third quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 233,425 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 12,865 shares during the period. 44.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Computer Task Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Computer Task Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 23rd.

Computer Task Group Company Profile

Computer Task Group, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides information and technology services in North America, Western Europe, and India. The company offers strategic consulting services that delivers customized recommendations and plans to address business and IT challenges. It also provides information and technology solutions, including implementation, maintenance, and optimization of software applications; development and deployment of customized software and solutions; testing solutions to help clients assess, develop, improve, implement, and automate testing programs; and design and distribution of complex technology components.

