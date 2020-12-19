Computer Task Group, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CTG) Director Valerie Rahmani Acquires 2,272 Shares

Computer Task Group, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CTG) Director Valerie Rahmani purchased 2,272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.63 per share, with a total value of $15,063.36. Following the purchase, the director now owns 129,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $859,930.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Computer Task Group stock opened at $6.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $98.72 million, a PE ratio of 12.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. Computer Task Group, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $2.86 and a 12 month high of $7.30.
Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The information technology services provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $88.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.19 million. Computer Task Group had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 10.60%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Computer Task Group, Incorporated will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Computer Task Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Computer Task Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 23rd.
Computer Task Group Company Profile
Computer Task Group, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides information and technology services in North America, Western Europe, and India. The company offers strategic consulting services that delivers customized recommendations and plans to address business and IT challenges. It also provides information and technology solutions, including implementation, maintenance, and optimization of software applications; development and deployment of customized software and solutions; testing solutions to help clients assess, develop, improve, implement, and automate testing programs; and design and distribution of complex technology components.
Further Reading: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You
Receive News & Ratings for Computer Task Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Computer Task Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.