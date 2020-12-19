Contrasting First Montauk Financial (OTCMKTS:FMFN) & JMP Group (NYSE:JMP)

First Montauk Financial (OTCMKTS:FMFN) and JMP Group (NYSE:JMP) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

Get First Montauk Financial alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for First Montauk Financial and JMP Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Montauk Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A JMP Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

JMP Group has a consensus target price of $3.50, indicating a potential downside of 4.37%. Given JMP Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe JMP Group is more favorable than First Montauk Financial.

Profitability

This table compares First Montauk Financial and JMP Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Montauk Financial N/A N/A N/A JMP Group -23.51% 7.71% 2.04%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

4.3% of JMP Group shares are held by institutional investors. 15.0% of First Montauk Financial shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 58.7% of JMP Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares First Montauk Financial and JMP Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Montauk Financial N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A JMP Group $100.08 million 0.72 -$6.55 million ($0.04) -91.50

First Montauk Financial has higher earnings, but lower revenue than JMP Group.

Summary

JMP Group beats First Montauk Financial on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Montauk Financial

First Montauk Financial Corp. operates as financial services holding company for First Montauk Securities Corp. It provides securities brokerage and investment services to a diverse retail and institutional clients, as well as corporate finance and investment banking services to corporations and businesses. The company was founded on December 20, 1963 and is headquartered in Red Bank, NJ.

About JMP Group

JMP Group LLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment banking, sales and trading, equity research, and asset management products and services in the United States. The company operates through Broker-Dealer, Asset Management Fee Income, and Investment Income segments. It offers various services, such as underwriting and acting as a placement agent for public and private capital markets raising transactions; and financial advisory services in mergers and acquisitions, restructuring, and other strategic transactions, as well as institutional brokerage services and equity research services. The company is also involved in the management of a range of pooled investment vehicles, including the hedge funds, hedge funds of funds, and collateralized loan obligations. In addition, it engages in investing in public and private securities, and investment funds, as well as other investing activities. The company also provides investment advisory services to business development companies. It serves corporates, institutional clients and investors, and high net-worth individuals. JMP Group LLC was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Receive News & Ratings for First Montauk Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Montauk Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.