Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS) Receives $11.81 Consensus PT from Analysts

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.81.

VLRS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HSBC raised shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th.

Get Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación alerts:

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación stock traded down $0.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.35. The company had a trading volume of 637,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 477,523. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.61. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación has a 1-year low of $2.94 and a 1-year high of $13.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -37.83 and a beta of 2.60.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The transportation company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.15). Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación had a negative net margin of 2.29% and a positive return on equity of 90.78%. The company had revenue of $210.00 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación will post -1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC now owns 31,834 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the 3rd quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,419,386 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,234,000 after acquiring an additional 11,355 shares during the last quarter.

About Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación

Controladora Vuela CompaÃ±Ã­a de AviaciÃ³n, SAB. de C.V. provides air transportation services for passengers, cargo, and mail in Mexico and internationally. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a fleet of 82 aircraft. It operates approximately 131 daily flights on routes that connect 40 cities in Mexico and 25 cities in the United States and Central America.

Featured Story: Understanding Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.