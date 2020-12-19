Contura Energy (NASDAQ:CTRA) Stock Price Up 6.4%

Contura Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRA) rose 6.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $14.11 and last traded at $13.50. Approximately 220,641 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 2% from the average daily volume of 217,133 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.69.

CTRA has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub raised Contura Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Contura Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Contura Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.00.

Contura Energy (NASDAQ:CTRA) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($3.75) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.04) by ($0.71). The business had revenue of $400.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.50 million.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Contura Energy in the first quarter valued at $261,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Contura Energy by 46.2% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 10,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 3,290 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Contura Energy by 281.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 12,109 shares in the last quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Contura Energy by 37.1% in the third quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 17,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 4,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Contura Energy by 148.9% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 20,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 12,157 shares in the last quarter.

About Contura Energy (NASDAQ:CTRA)

Contura Energy, Inc extracts, processes, and markets metallurgical and thermal coal to electric utilities, steel and coke producers, and industrial customers in the United States. The company operates in three segments: CAPP – Met, CAPP – Thermal, and NAPP. It operates 21 underground, eight coal mines, and 10 coal preparation plants in Northern Appalachia and Central Appalachia regions.

