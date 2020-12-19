Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) Shares Down 5.3%

Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) traded down 5.3% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $38.14 and last traded at $38.34. 789,517 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 91% from the average session volume of 412,896 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.49.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Cooper Tire & Rubber from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Cooper Tire & Rubber from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. BidaskClub downgraded Cooper Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 12th. ValuEngine downgraded Cooper Tire & Rubber from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Cooper Tire & Rubber from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Cooper Tire & Rubber presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.50.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.72. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.41.

Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $1.75. The company had revenue of $764.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $671.54 million. Cooper Tire & Rubber had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 6.14%. Cooper Tire & Rubber’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. Research analysts expect that Cooper Tire & Rubber will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. Cooper Tire & Rubber’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.99%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Cooper Tire & Rubber during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Cooper Tire & Rubber during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Cooper Tire & Rubber during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cooper Tire & Rubber by 121.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cooper Tire & Rubber during the 3rd quarter valued at $209,000. 79.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cooper Tire & Rubber (NYSE:CTB)

Cooper Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells replacement tires in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through Americas Tire Operations and International Tire Operations segments. It offers passenger car, light truck, truck and bus radial (TBR), motorcycle, and racing tires, as well as tire retread materials; and markets and distributes racing, TBR, and motorcycle tires.

