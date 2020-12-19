CooTek (Cayman) (NYSE:CTK) Shares Down 18.7%

CooTek (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:CTK) traded down 18.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $3.00 and last traded at $3.30. 859,545 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,737% from the average session volume of 46,788 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.06.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised CooTek (Cayman) from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised CooTek (Cayman) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.06.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.64. The company has a market capitalization of $203.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.52 and a beta of 0.21.

CooTek (Cayman) (NYSE:CTK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 14th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.06). CooTek (Cayman) had a negative return on equity of 112.72% and a negative net margin of 8.63%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CooTek (Cayman) stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CooTek (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:CTK) by 284.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,970 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,473 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CooTek (Cayman) were worth $123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 4.59% of the company’s stock.

About CooTek (Cayman) (NYSE:CTK)

CooTek (Cayman) Inc operates as a mobile internet company in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and internationally. Its primary product is TouchPal Smart Input, an input method for mobile devices that supports approximately 110 languages; and TouchPal Phonebook, Chinese communication application that enables users in China to make phone calls through internet for free, to search contacts on the dial pad, and to block spam calls.

