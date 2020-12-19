Corero Network Security plc (CNS.L) (LON:CNS) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $8.74

Shares of Corero Network Security plc (CNS.L) (LON:CNS) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.74 and traded as high as $9.09. Corero Network Security plc (CNS.L) shares last traded at $8.50, with a volume of 204,341 shares.

The firm has a market cap of £43.25 million and a PE ratio of -7.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.86. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 8.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 8.22.

Corero Network Security plc (CNS.L) Company Profile (LON:CNS)

Corero Network Security plc develops, markets, and sells network security products and services for the protection from distributed denial of service (DDoS) attacks worldwide. It offers Corero SmartWall Threat Defense System family of products that provide protection against various cyber-attacks, including network and application layer, DDoS, volumetric, and multi-vector attacks.

