Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.41 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) to report earnings of $0.41 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Corsair Gaming’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.40 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.42. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Corsair Gaming will report full year earnings of $1.40 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.33 to $1.46. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.43. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Corsair Gaming.

Get Corsair Gaming alerts:

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $457.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $400.19 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 60.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have weighed in on CRSR. ValuEngine cut Corsair Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Macquarie upped their target price on Corsair Gaming from $30.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Corsair Gaming from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Corsair Gaming in a report on Sunday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Corsair Gaming in a report on Monday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

In related news, Director Anup Bagaria sold 1,135,375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $19,301,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Corsair Gaming during the third quarter valued at $1,642,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in Corsair Gaming during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,314,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in Corsair Gaming during the 3rd quarter valued at about $283,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Corsair Gaming during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,608,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Corsair Gaming during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CRSR opened at $38.70 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Corsair Gaming has a fifty-two week low of $14.09 and a fifty-two week high of $51.37.

About Corsair Gaming

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, and controllers, as well as capture cards, studio accessories, and others.

Further Reading: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Corsair Gaming (CRSR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Corsair Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corsair Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.