Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) Downgraded by 140166 to “Neutral”

140166 lowered shares of Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) from a positive rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Friday, AR Network reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Corteva from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the company from $35.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Corteva from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Corteva from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Corteva from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered Corteva from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $35.25.

Get Corteva alerts:

NYSE CTVA traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $39.41. The stock had a trading volume of 9,395,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,704,497. Corteva has a 1 year low of $20.38 and a 1 year high of $40.23. The stock has a market cap of $29.36 billion, a PE ratio of 48.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.03. Corteva had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 4.70%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.39) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Corteva will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

In related news, insider Brian Titus sold 8,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total value of $328,982.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $810,386.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Neal Gutterson sold 13,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.78, for a total transaction of $469,254.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,871 shares of company stock worth $1,768,306 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Corteva by 71.5% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in Corteva during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Corteva by 164.6% during the third quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group lifted its position in Corteva by 133.3% during the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 1,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP acquired a new position in Corteva during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 71.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Recommended Story: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.