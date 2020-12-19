Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have assigned a hold recommendation and fourteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $315.29.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on COUP shares. FBN Securities lifted their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $300.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $270.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $232.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Coupa Software in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $295.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Coupa Software alerts:

COUP stock traded up $10.90 during trading on Friday, hitting $366.90. 2,191,248 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,545,947. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -172.25 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $306.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $288.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. Coupa Software has a 1 year low of $99.01 and a 1 year high of $367.00.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, December 6th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $132.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.99 million. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 29.17% and a negative return on equity of 12.12%. Coupa Software’s revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Coupa Software will post -1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Coupa Software news, insider Mark Riggs sold 929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.62, for a total value of $296,926.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,722 shares in the company, valued at $550,385.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Veenendaal Frank Van sold 9,288 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.61, for a total transaction of $2,894,233.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 53,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,592,297.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 124,636 shares of company stock valued at $35,956,558 over the last 90 days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lee Financial Co acquired a new position in shares of Coupa Software in the third quarter worth about $48,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coupa Software in the second quarter worth about $55,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Coupa Software in the third quarter worth about $62,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Coupa Software by 17.5% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Coupa Software by 16.4% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

Coupa Software Company Profile

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform. Its platform connects organizations with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability. The company's platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management, and payment modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company's business spend; and offers supporting modules, including strategic sourcing, spend analysis, contract management, supplier management, and contingent workforce management.

Featured Article: What is an overbought condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Coupa Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupa Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.