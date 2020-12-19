COVER Protocol (COVER) Market Cap Reaches $43.28 Million

COVER Protocol (CURRENCY:COVER) traded down 9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 19th. Over the last week, COVER Protocol has traded 19.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One COVER Protocol token can now be purchased for about $1,014.69 or 0.04241956 BTC on popular exchanges. COVER Protocol has a total market capitalization of $43.28 million and approximately $9.49 million worth of COVER Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002482 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004184 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.92 or 0.00141783 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.44 or 0.00022751 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $177.73 or 0.00742992 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.43 or 0.00177398 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $88.19 or 0.00368687 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.32 or 0.00076569 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.34 or 0.00118462 BTC.

About COVER Protocol

COVER Protocol’s total supply is 54,238 tokens and its circulating supply is 42,657 tokens. COVER Protocol’s official message board is coverprotocol.medium.com . COVER Protocol’s official website is www.coverprotocol.com

Buying and Selling COVER Protocol

COVER Protocol can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as COVER Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire COVER Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase COVER Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

