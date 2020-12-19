Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) Shares Bought by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,071 shares of the LED producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Cree were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CREE. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Cree by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 31,104 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after buying an additional 1,264 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in Cree during the second quarter worth about $960,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Cree by 5.8% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 336,831 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $19,937,000 after purchasing an additional 18,487 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in Cree by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 133,660 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $7,911,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Cree during the 2nd quarter worth $290,000.

CREE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Charter Equity reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Cree in a research note on Monday, October 26th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cree from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Cree from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cree from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Cree from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Cree currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.18.

In other news, Director John B. Replogle sold 15,000 shares of Cree stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.86, for a total transaction of $942,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 70,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,442,316.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director John B. Replogle sold 4,000 shares of Cree stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.59, for a total transaction of $282,360.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 67,170 shares in the company, valued at $4,741,530.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,000 shares of company stock worth $2,135,460. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ CREE opened at $97.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 3.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.52 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is $80.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.53. Cree, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.77 and a 52-week high of $104.27.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The LED producer reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.02. Cree had a negative net margin of 38.54% and a negative return on equity of 5.94%. The business had revenue of $216.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cree, Inc. will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED) and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Wolfspeed and LED Products. The Wolfspeed segment offers silicon carbide (SiC) materials for RF, power switching, gemstones, and other applications.

