CRH Medical Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRHM) Director Ian Webb Sells 25,000 Shares

CRH Medical Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRHM) Director Ian Webb sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.90, for a total transaction of $72,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 129,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $374,390. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NYSEAMERICAN CRHM traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.87. The company had a trading volume of 36,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,550. CRH Medical Co. has a 1-year low of $0.86 and a 1-year high of $4.43.

CRH Medical (NYSEAMERICAN:CRHM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.01).

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CRH Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Acumen Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of CRH Medical in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. TheStreet downgraded shares of CRH Medical from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of CRH Medical in a research note on Monday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.15.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of CRH Medical by 0.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,029,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,141,000 after buying an additional 8,626 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of CRH Medical by 5.0% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,085,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,318,000 after buying an additional 99,440 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of CRH Medical by 131.5% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 189,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 107,481 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of CRH Medical by 5.2% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,207,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,772,000 after buying an additional 109,282 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in CRH Medical by 14.3% during the second quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,105,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,429,000 after purchasing an additional 388,070 shares in the last quarter.

CRH Medical Company Profile

CRH Medical Corporation provides anesthesia services for patients undergoing endoscopic procedures in the United States and Canada. It offers CRH O'Regan system, a single use, disposable, and hemorrhoid banding technology to treat various grades of hemorrhoid. The company also distributes CRH O'Regan system, treatment protocols, and operational and marketing expertise as a turnkey package directly to physicians.

