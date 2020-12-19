Croma Security Solutions Group plc (CSSG.L) (LON:CSSG) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $64.00

Shares of Croma Security Solutions Group plc (CSSG.L) (LON:CSSG) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $64.00 and traded as high as $70.87. Croma Security Solutions Group plc (CSSG.L) shares last traded at $70.87, with a volume of 7,326 shares traded.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 64 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 69.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.07, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company has a market cap of £10.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.75.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 12th were paid a GBX 1.20 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 12th. This is a boost from Croma Security Solutions Group plc (CSSG.L)’s previous dividend of $0.75. This represents a dividend yield of 1.83%. Croma Security Solutions Group plc (CSSG.L)’s payout ratio is presently -222.22%.

Croma Security Solutions Group plc provides various security services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Croma Vigilant, Croma Security Systems, and Croma Locksmiths. It offers manned guarding and asset protection services; CCTV security, fire, and alarm systems; locksmithing keys, locks, and safes; and identity management and access control solutions.

