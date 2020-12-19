Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $2.29 Million Position in Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) by 323.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,092 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,399 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.18% of Core-Mark worth $2,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Core-Mark by 1.4% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 31,637 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Core-Mark by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 8,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in Core-Mark by 2.3% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 26,820 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $776,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Core-Mark by 21.7% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Core-Mark by 0.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 427,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,659,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. 80.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CORE stock opened at $30.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.07 and a beta of 0.40. Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.93 and a 1 year high of $36.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. Core-Mark had a net margin of 0.36% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 20th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is a positive change from Core-Mark’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 19th. Core-Mark’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CORE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Core-Mark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. BidaskClub upgraded Core-Mark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Core-Mark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, November 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Core-Mark from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Core-Mark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Core-Mark presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.60.

Core-Mark Company Profile

Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc distributes packaged consumer products to the convenience retail industry. The company sells and distributes food products, including candies, snacks, groceries, and beverages; fresh products, such as sandwiches, juices, salads, produce, dairy, and bread; and non-food products comprising cigars, tobacco, alternative nicotine products, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise and equipment.

