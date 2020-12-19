Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Purchases 344 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,386 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $2,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Quantum Capital Management lifted its holdings in Booking by 63.6% in the third quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 18 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Booking during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in shares of Booking during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Booking by 52.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 35 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. Finally, Kore Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Booking by 50.0% in the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 36 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. 86.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BKNG opened at $2,099.65 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,983.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,796.43. The stock has a market cap of $85.99 billion, a PE ratio of 63.24, a P/E/G ratio of 41.07 and a beta of 1.21. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,107.29 and a 1-year high of $2,170.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 3.17.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $12.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.98 by ($3.71). Booking had a return on equity of 25.72% and a net margin of 15.68%. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $45.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 47.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BKNG has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine raised Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Truist upped their price target on shares of Booking from $2,080.00 to $2,120.00 in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Barclays increased their price objective on Booking from $1,960.00 to $2,290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Booking from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded Booking from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $2,050.00 to $2,250.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Booking presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,864.31.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

