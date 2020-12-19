Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Reduces Holdings in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC cut its position in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 8.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 22,710 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,230 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $2,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXAS. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Exact Sciences by 10.9% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Exact Sciences by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 706 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN raised its position in Exact Sciences by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 16,713 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Exact Sciences by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,461 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in Exact Sciences by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 982 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXAS opened at $137.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.04, a current ratio of 6.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Exact Sciences Co. has a 52-week low of $35.25 and a 52-week high of $141.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.66. The company has a market capitalization of $20.62 billion, a PE ratio of -62.01 and a beta of 1.65.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The medical research company reported ($1.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.95). Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 11.71% and a negative net margin of 25.27%. The company had revenue of $408.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.31) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 86.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Exact Sciences Co. will post -1.54 EPS for the current year.

In other Exact Sciences news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 32,819 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.11, for a total transaction of $3,974,709.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 916,521 shares in the company, valued at $110,999,858.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Torsten Hoof sold 4,401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $352,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $513,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 115,222 shares of company stock valued at $13,616,519 over the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EXAS. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $140.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Exact Sciences from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. UBS Group downgraded Exact Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Benchmark upped their price target on Exact Sciences from $110.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised Exact Sciences from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.87.

About Exact Sciences

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; and Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer.

