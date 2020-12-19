Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 29,675 Shares of Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lessened its position in shares of Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) by 24.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 29,675 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Flowserve were worth $2,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FLS. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in shares of Flowserve by 11.2% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 7,451,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $203,351,000 after buying an additional 751,400 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Flowserve by 7.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,084,382 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $87,967,000 after acquiring an additional 215,190 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Flowserve by 14.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,586,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,244,000 after acquiring an additional 197,412 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in Flowserve by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,421,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,798,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Flowserve by 32.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,212,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,088,000 after buying an additional 295,904 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FLS opened at $37.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of 37.66, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 1.91. Flowserve Co. has a one year low of $18.98 and a one year high of $51.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.45 and a 200-day moving average of $30.10.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.06. Flowserve had a return on equity of 14.41% and a net margin of 3.38%. The business had revenue of $924.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $891.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. Flowserve’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Flowserve Co. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 24th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 23rd. Flowserve’s payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FLS shares. BidaskClub upgraded Flowserve from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Flowserve in a research note on Friday, November 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Flowserve from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Flowserve from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Flowserve from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Flowserve has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.89.

Flowserve Profile

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD).

