Culp (NYSE:CULP) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Culp (NYSE:CULP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $18.00 price objective on the textile maker’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 13.56% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Culp, Inc. manufactures, sources, markets, and sells mattress fabrics and upholstery fabrics. The Company’s fabrics are used in the production of residential and commercial furniture and bedding products, including sofas, recliners, chairs, loveseats, sectionals, sofa-beds, office seating, panel systems, and mattress sets. It operates in two segments, Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics. The Mattress Fabrics segment offers woven jacquard, knitted, and converted fabrics for covering mattresses, box springs, and foundations. The Upholstery Fabric segment provides synthetic leathers, velvets, woven jacquards, woven dobbies, and suedes. Culp, Inc. is headquartered in High Point, North Carolina. “

CULP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Culp from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Culp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th.

Shares of CULP stock traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.85. 46,040 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,948. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.34 and its 200-day moving average is $11.77. The company has a market cap of $195.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.92 and a beta of 1.23. Culp has a fifty-two week low of $5.28 and a fifty-two week high of $17.26.

Culp (NYSE:CULP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 4th. The textile maker reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.05. Culp had a positive return on equity of 2.83% and a negative net margin of 10.81%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Culp will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CULP. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Culp by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 25,860 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 5,707 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Culp during the 2nd quarter worth about $215,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Culp during the 2nd quarter worth about $807,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its stake in shares of Culp by 133.1% during the 2nd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 34,031 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 19,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Culp during the 2nd quarter worth about $115,000. 62.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Culp, Inc manufactures, sources, markets, and sells mattress fabrics, sewn covers, and cut and sewn kits for use in mattresses, foundations, and other bedding products in North America, the Far East, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics. The Mattress Fabrics segment offers woven jacquard, knitted, and converted fabrics for use in the production of bedding products, including mattresses, box springs, foundations, and top of bed components.

